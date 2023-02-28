SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The driver – accused of hitting a man on North Cliff Avenue – is accused of having a suspended license and no insurance, but police do not expect to charge him in connection with the crash, itself.

Authorities say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk Monday night and was wearing dark clothing, making it difficult for the driver to see him.

The 52-year-old man went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police did not have an update on his condition Tuesday morning.