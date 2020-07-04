Pedestrian hit by car, killed in early morning crash in Tripp County

1  of  2
TRIPP COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Department of Public Safety has released information about a deadly pedestrian vs car crash in Tripp County Saturday.

One person is dead after getting hit by a car 13 miles west of Winner just after 2 a.m. According to authorities, a man was walking on U.S. Highway 18 when he was struck by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say charges are pending against the 38-year-old man who was driving. The driver and the 42-year-old female passenger were not injured. Seat belt use by both occupants is under investigation.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Names of the people involved are not being released at this time.

