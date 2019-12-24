Pedal FARR donates $5,000 to families affected by cancer

Each year a bike ride in Sioux Falls called ‘Pedal FARR’ raises thousands of dollars for families affected by cancer.

It’s a 26 mile bike ride around the city’s bike path with 8 stops along the way at local breweries where riders share a few beers and stories about their loved ones who have battled cancer.

This past summer, 160 bike riders pedaled for a purpose; raising money for families who have been hit hard by cancer.

The Pedal FARR organization donated five checks for $1,000 each. Andrew Plaine of Harrisburg, whose wife died less than two weeks ago from a rare form of cancer, is one of this year’s recipients.

“It means a lot it’s pretty overwhelming even the support I got through the my community in Harrisburg,” Plaine said

Matt Beck, who lost his leg to cancer this year, was one of the recipients from last year’s ride.

“A lot of times when you’re going through cancer, you can’t work, your spouse might have to miss work, so I wasn’t working and my wife wasn’t working a fair amount too and the bills don’t stop, mortgage all that kinds of stuff keeps going, so to get a $1,000 is a huge thing especially at Christmas time,” Beck said.

With the help of Pedal FARR, Beck was able to buy a hand pedaled bike so he can ride in next summer’s event.

“Next year that’s the goal I’m going to make the full loop around the bike trails next year with it,” Beck said.

Along the 26 mile ride, they always honor one person who died of cancer at a special stop.

Emily Connolly is the one who started the ride four years ago.

“The best part is when the riders come to the ride they have a ton of fun and to hear these stories and give back to the community that’s giving to our ride that’s supporting us is really an awesome feeling to give that at Christmas time when people are having such a hard time is amazing,” Pedal FARR organizer Cindy Connolly said.

For the recipients, like Plaine, they never thought a bike ride would go so far and mean so much.

“Thanks is about all I can say it really does help I never thought I’d be in this situation, very fortunate and blessed,” Plaine said.

If you’d like to participate in next year’s ride, you can start registering after the first of the year.

We’ve posted links to Pedal FARR’s facebook page and its website where you can find all kinds of information about the organization and how to nominate a family.