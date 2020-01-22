Peanut butter company donates proceeds of a special flavor for Australia’s cause

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One company in Rapid City is supporting Australia in a way they know best, by selling peanut butter. 100% of its proceeds from a special flavor will go towards the cause.

Now more than ever, Australia needs global support. With fire damage covering much of the country, homes, wildlife, and people are at risk. Firefighters from all over have joined the fight and here is how you can too.

“We decided to create a peanut butter that has a hundred percent of all the proceeds from every jar sold will go to WIRES which is Australia’s largest wildlife rescue,” Erika Peterson, Co-founder of Nerdy Nuts, said.

The new flavor, Lamington, is known as an Australian cake covered in chocolate sauce and coconut flakes.

“We have this national reach of customers in our database so why not try to get all of our customers who absolutely love peanut butter involved and give it to something that is really near and dear to us,” Peterson said.

The new flavor was released about a week ago. Their goal is to raise $10,000.

“Not every animal bounces back equally after a wildfire which is really interesting and WIRES is in a position to accurately distribute the funds as they see necessary you know they are experts in that,” Craig Mount, Co-founder of Nerdy Nuts, said.

Making it possible for you to support wildlife relief in Australia from right here in South Dakota.

“So even if we think we are the smallest company out of Rapid City, South Dakota, the fact that we’ve had so many people buying our jars just means a ton to us. We’ll be able to donate all of that to them,” Peterson said.

Here is how you can buy Lamington.