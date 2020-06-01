Peaceful protest participants share why they turned out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The words “Justice for George Floyd” and “No Justice. No Peace,” rang through downtown Sioux Falls as protestors marched.

“I think it’s important that, in a city like ours, where you don’t have a lot of law enforcement violence on citizens, it’s definitely still a good thing to come out and protest and have our voices heard for those that aren’t as fortunate as we are here,” Ahmed Bushra, a protest participant said.

Organizers want to peacefully support the Black Lives Matter movement and call for an end to police brutality.

“I’m born and raised here, he’s not, but to see all those people and to see all the support, it’s amazing. It’s overwhelming, it’s like something that you can’t describe,” protest participants Skylar and Sean Fisher said.

The city and police worked with organizers to help make this happen.

“We’re looking for empathy. We understand that there are good police officers, I’ve had chances to interact with them, it’s been fantastic. But understand that it’s not just a few bad apples, it’s a systemic issue,” Bushra said.

Danielle Koang tells KELOLAND News that another protest had been planned, but organizers decided to cancel that one for fear of violence.

“Originally I was going to go to that one, just because I did feel like siding with the police kind of defeats the purpose of protesting the police. So when that one got cancelled, I decided I’m still going to come to this one because they both support the exact same movement,” Koang, a protest participant said.

Protestors want to not only show their support, they want to bring an understanding to Sioux Falls about the unrest the nation is feeling right now.

“The Black Lives Matter movement is not at all dismissing the lives of police officers. It’s not dismissing the lives of every other race. It’s simply stating the fact that Black Lives Matter as well and that we should be treated like we are valued as well. I want everybody to understand that just because there aren’t as many police brutality cases here in Sioux Falls or in South Dakota as a whole, it’s just as important that we speak up as well. It’s important that everybody else in the nation knows that we’re standing with them and that we see them and we hear them,” Koang said.