PD investigating multiple shots fired in central Sioux Falls, nobody injured

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating an early morning attempted drive-by shooting in the central part of the city.

Authorities were notified of multiple gunshots in the area of 12th and Summit just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say they found shell casings in the area but didn’t discover any damage to buildings or vehicles. Nobody was hurt.

A short time later, officers pursued a vehicle north of the area but then called off the pursuit because of safety concerns, according to authorities. Investigators say they aren’t sure if that vehicle was connected to the shooting.