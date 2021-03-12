PBR will sell tickets at 100% capacity for April event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It was one of the first big events after the pandemic started — Now PBR is coming back to the PREMIER Center and this time organizers hope to fill every seat in the stands.

Bull riding fans once again have the opportunity to fill the seats at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. The PBR Unleash the Beast event will be in Sioux Falls in April.

This time more people will be able to attend.

“The first professional sporting event, PBR, that will be selling at 100% capacity,” general manager, Mike Krewson said. “The two previous times they had been here in July and November, they had done POD seating which had set the capacity at around 47%-50%.”

Due to the city’s mask ordinance expiring, facial coverings will no longer be required. However Krewson says they will still have their VenueShield in place for the foreseeable future.

“Our company ASM Global came up with VenueShield, so it’s a list of protocols and procedures that we do to be able to reopen, so that’s decreasing touch points, wiping down high contact areas, going as much cashless as we can for concessions and ticketing, mobile ticketing, propping doors open, wearing face coverings for staff,” Krewson said.

This will be the third time the PBR will be in Sioux Falls in the last year.

“Historically Sioux Falls has been one of the top stops in the country, not many places do three nights of PBR, we do,” Krewson said. “I do expect with vaccines being rolled out and a willingness for people to want to get out, I do feel it will be pretty well attended, hitting pre-COVID numbers, I don’t know yet,” Krewson said.

Krewson says the Premier Center has been allowing for 100% sellable capacity since June. He adds that while COVID-19 did take a toll on events in the last year, they did see an uptick in smaller events such as weddings and events from neighboring states.