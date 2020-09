SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bull riding is coming back to the PREMIER Center.

The PBR announced it will be in Sioux Falls November 6 and 7.

The event is the 2020 PWVT VELOCITY TOUR FINALS.

The PBR is one of the few indoor events that have taken place in Sioux Falls since the coronavirus pandemic started with shows in July.