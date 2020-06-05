PBR Monster Team Challenge coming to Sioux Falls in July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many events at the Denny Sanford Premier Center have been postponed due to COVID-19. But one event will be making its way to the Sioux Falls venue in July.

The Professional Bull Riders Monster Energy Challenge will welcome fans with extra health and safety protocols in place.

The event is a new televised team competition. The first four weekends of the event in Las Vegas will be closed to the public, however the championship weekend will be held here in Sioux Falls in front of fans.

“It’s our first event back with fans, and perhaps one of the first events in the country with fans inside an arena, so we are pretty excited about that,” CEO of Professional Bull Riders, Sean Gleason said.

Normally bull riding is an individual sport. But this event will consist of 12 teams of four riders from around the world.

“We’ve got some top PRCA guys, some young guns that are coming up, and then all of the best guys in the world will be here,” Gleason said.

As a way to keep fans safe and maintain social distancing, guidelines and protocols will be put in place at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

“We’ve worked with concessions so that we don’t have lines, we’ve got prepackaged food and other things that we are doing, cashless transactions, we are going to hand out masks and we encourage everybody to wear masks but it certainly won’t be required,” Gleason said.

Additionally, to increase physical distancing, organizers have implemented a limited capacity.

“We will provide a safe, secure, and fun environment for fans to get back in front of sports action,” Gleason said.

The championship weekend is July 10th through July 12th. Tickets for the Sioux Falls event go on sale to the public June 5th and can be purchased on the PBR website, Ticketmaster, and at the KELOLAND box office.