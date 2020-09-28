PBR event coming to Sioux Falls in November

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After cancellations and postponements of concerts and other events at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center this year due to the pandemic, the venue will once again be welcoming fans. In just over a month the PBR will be back in Sioux Falls.

Back in July, the PREMIER Center welcomed bull riding fans to one of the first indoor professional sporting events since the pandemic began.

And now in just a few short weeks, those fans will once again be filling these seats for the Velocity Tour Finals.

“The ability for them to come back and move their Velocity Tour Finals from Vegas to here, and again we were some of the top stops for them and one of the top wish list places to come back, to be able to get that done in a timely manner just speaks to the relationship,” general manager, Mike Krewson said.

The event is November 6th and 7th. Krewson says there will be guidelines in place to help keep staff and visitors safe.

“Our VenueShield protocols with safety and distancing and hand sanitizer and those types of things, masks for staff, all those will be in place, and all those are in place for all of our events through whenever this crazy pandemic will end,” Krewson said.

He says it has been disappointing not being able to host as many events due to the pandemic, but says they are glad to give people an option to get out and enjoy an event like this.

“We are in the event business that is what we do and to not host a number of events is certainly disappointing, but we see the light at the end of the tunnel, we know it’s there, it may be a little faint right now, but we know it’s there, and we keep the building up and driving to book content and hopefully it sticks and hopefully second quarter we can start hosting those things,” Krewson said.

In October, the PREMIER Center will also be holding a drive-in concert for Grammy award-winning duo “for King & Country” on the 11th. Tickets went on sale Monday.