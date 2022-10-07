SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a damaged ATM machine at a credit union in eastern Sioux Falls.

Police could be seen at the Bluestone Federal Credit Union Bank where a payloader crashed into and knocked over an ATM near 41st St. and Sycamore Ave.

The credit union says the ATM also serves as an ITM which allows for people to speak with a teller through video. The ATM will be closed until further notice.

Construction crews have been working on the intersection 41st St. and Sycamore Ave.

This is a developing story.