SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Reach Literacy gets around 10,000 books donated every month to its Sioux Falls bookstore. That number is expected to increase to 15,000 as summer approaches.

“I just like to read. It’s fun, and it keeps me entertained,” Schultz said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is Penny’s first time visiting Reach Literacy. She came to stock up on some free children’s books.

“In my school, we’re learning about the American Revolution. So I grabbed this book. And some of my friends are reading these books. So I decided I might as well try these out,” said Penny Schultz.

It’s not just these books that are free. Every Friday and Saturday, the bookstore will have a cart full of free books for adults.

“We get so many great books donated to us, and sometimes we can’t keep up with all the inventory that we have to do. So we decided to put some books out as just kind of a thank you,” said Paige Carda, Executive Director.

The store receives thousands of donated books a month. So there will always be something new to read every week.

“It has a lot of surprises in there that you wouldn’t expect. Because it’s everything from fiction through nonfiction,” said Mary Kool, bookstore manager.

Donations are welcome if you grab a book. The money raised will go back toward their literacy program…

“You are actually contributing to the success of our literacy program. So you make a huge impact by donating those books, by purchasing those books, you help fund our literacy program for youth and adults,” Carda said.

Providing everyone the opportunity to read.

KELOLAND News highlighted a new expansion happening at the Reach Literacy bookstore back in January.

The bookstore is raising funds to add an additional 3,000 square feet to the store.