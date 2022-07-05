CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies will be getting a 10 percent raise.

A week after first voting down the raise for the department, Lincoln County Commissioners revisited the issue and approved the pay increase. The group had earlier passed raises for other county employees.

Following last week’s vote, Sheriff Steve Swenson decided to give the deputies, who missed out on the pay raise, $500 bonuses from his re-election campaign fund.

Two of the commissioners who voted down the pay raise told KELOLAND News on Friday said they expected the commission to approve increases for deputies soon, saying it would be a worthwhile investment by the county to ensure public safety.

On Tuesday, the vote was 4-1 in favor of the pay increase.

Commission Chair Tiffani Landeen says the funding for the pay raises would come from federal COVID-relief funds so county residents won’t see their taxes go up.

KELOLAND News will have more coverage from the Lincoln County Commission on-air and online.