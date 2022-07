SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations can now prescribe the COVID-19 antiviral drug called Paxlovid.

The pill helps treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in certain patients who are at high risk.

You can receive a rapid PCR test at Hy-Vee, if you test positive you’ll be screened to see if you are eligible for Paxlovid.