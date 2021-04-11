Paws to Celebrate coming up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is getting ready for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Paws to Celebrate, which includes live and silent auctions, a meal, and more is April 17th at the Sioux Falls Convention Center

“It helps us fund all sorts of things at the shelter from food, to blankets and toys for cats because we have kitten season coming up and spay and neuter surgeries throughout the year,” SFAHS marketing manager Bethany Buitenbos said.

From home decor, to items for pet lovers, to a helmet with autographs from NFL quarterbacks, there’s a wide variety of items up for auction.

This year, supporters who won’t be attending the event can still take part in the silent auction

“We want to see our supporters come and visit us, but it’s very important that we keep health and safety in mind, so we do have the virtual option just in case you’re not comfortable coming, but we’re definitely excited to see everybody who is able to come,” SFAHS volunteer coordinator Dana Konzem said.

But no matter how you show your support, it all helps.

“If we didn’t have community support, we wouldn’t be here,” Buitenbos said.

To get event information and buy tickets, just click here. Staff also recommend you pre-register for the event.