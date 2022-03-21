SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Are you looking for a new outdoor griddle?

Or how about a guitar signed by members of Pearl Jam?

Those are just a few of the many items that will be up for auction at Paws to Celebrate on April 2nd at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

“This year we’re going to have two guitars, not just one. The other one you’ll have to wait and see what it is,” SFAHS event coordinator Courtney Stegenga said.

The 21+ event will also feature a meal, games, and more.

Paws to Celebrate is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

“These past few years have been very interesting raising funds for the shelter so we are very excited to have our community come together to support the humane society,” SFAHS event coordinator Dana Konzem said.

A majority of the money will support care for the animals, while some also helps with shelter costs such as utilities.

“We are 100 percent community funded, so we rely on our community for everything,” Konzem said.

You can buy tickets online by clicking here.

You can also get your tickets at the event.

Doors open at 5:00 PM.