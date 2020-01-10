Paw Patrol Live visits children at Sanford Children’s Hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids at the Sanford Children’s Hospital got a surprise Friday. Paw Patrol Live stopped by for a visit.

Ryder, who is the leader of the Paw Patrol, came in to brighten their day by coloring and reading a story.

“We have Ryder coming in to hang out with the kids and do some drawing and read a story, we love these opportunities to do stuff like this,” Paw Patrol Live spokesperson Pen Chance said.

Paw Patrol Live will be at the Denny Sanford Premier Center this weekend. Friday’s event gives kids who may not make it to the show the opportunity to meet a member of the cast.

“Any chance we get to put a smile on a kids face, and brighten up their day a little bit, we love any opportunity to do that,” Chance said.

Daniel who is 2-years-old, came in to get his adenoids and tonsils out, but before leaving got a chance to meet Ryder. His mom Jennifer says Paw Patrol is one of his favorites.

“He is obsessed with Paw Patrol, he has a poster in his room, Paw Patrol posters in the play room, stuffed animals, grandma brought one up yesterday,” Daniel’s mom, Jennifer Brockberg said. “He’s having a good time coloring with him so it was definitely a nice surprise, like I said we were supposed to be discharged a little earlier this morning, but we have this wonderful visit from Ryder.”

Making time spent at the hospital a little bit brighter.

“He was actually kind of upset we didn’t get to go home right away this morning, but then we heard who was coming, so it was a nice turn around,” Brockberg said.

Paw Patrol Live will be at the Premier Center both Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.