SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids listen up! Paw Patrol Live is coming back to Sioux Falls this winter!

The heroic musical is set for January 11th and 12th at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Tickets range from $27 dollars to $117 dollars.

You can buy your tickets starting Friday, August 16th at the KELOLAND Box Office or online.