SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The Washington Pavilion invites the community to make magical memories together with family and friends at our annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Delight in the beautifully decorated 45-foot Christmas tree located outside the Washington Pavilion at the corner of 11th Street and Main Avenue. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment with holiday music by the local band The 1270’s, a 50s and 60s band known for playing classic golden oldies, starting at 5:45 p.m. Enjoy free cookies and milk, sponsored by Hy-Vee and Prairie Farms, as we light up Sioux Falls’ largest Christmas tree, sponsored by POET, at 6:25 p.m.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Washington Pavilion President and CEO Darrin Smith will make remarks. New police recruits, fire cadets and their families will be there to flip the switch and kick off the holiday season.

“I am grateful the Washington Pavilion is including some of our newest first responders in this annual tradition. The holiday season brings together so many members of our community, and I look forward to a magical evening as we kick things off at this growing event in downtown,” says Mayor TenHaken.

Attendees are also invited to the Downtown Sioux Falls Parade of Lights beginning at 7:30 p.m.