SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion is launching a website to make it easier for customers to purchase event tickets.

3Encore.com will allow customers to buy tickets for multiple venues including the Pavilion, Orpheum Theater and the Military Heritage Alliance. The website will help eliminate customer confusion.

“Customers will purchase tickets for events through the Pavilion box office but to take place at another venue, but at the end of the month, they get their credit card statement, their bank statement, they see a charge to the Washington Pavilion and say ‘hey, I didn’t go to an event at the Pavilion.’ So it causes confusion, they think it’s a fraudulent or incorrect charge.”

A digital wallet to keep your tickets in one place is also in the works.