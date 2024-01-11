SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Visitors to the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls now officially have a new dining and ice cream option.

The Pavilion cut the ribbon today at its new WP Cafe and Parlour House concession area. This grand opening is the result of a major renovation that included new flooring, signage and revamped menu offerings.

“We’re so excited for this space. It’s just bright, it’s more open, it just overall provides you with a better feel in terms of the furniture’s more comfortable, it’s more functional and it’s just a better place to meet with others and really enjoy a meal,” said Kerri DeGraff, the Washington Pavilion Chef.

Customers will receive a free Parlour House scoop of ice cream per order, while supplies last, on Saturday.