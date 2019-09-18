Pavement survey underway on Sioux Falls streets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You might be seeing a unique vehicle driving through the streets of Sioux Falls in the coming days.

The city is working with Infrastructure Management Services to do a pavement survey.

It will survey all of the streets and the city will analyze the data and then decide what projects to do next.

“By using this system, we are able to get the most accurate pavement ratings for all of our city streets and then we’re able to eliminate the human error,” City of Sioux Falls project engineer Nick Rezac said.

The survey will last about six weeks and the vehicle will be driving all Sioux Falls streets at least once.