SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It looks like Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken is running for re-election.

Thursday KELOLAND News learned TenHaken filed paperwork with the city clerk’s office this week to run for mayor in 2022.

So far, the only other candidate who has filed documents to run in 2022 is David Zokaites – who was also on the 2018 ballot.