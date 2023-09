SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Broadcasters Association presented KELOLAND’s Paul Farmer with its 2023 distinguished service award.

Farmer started at KELOLAND Media Group in 1985 as a copywriter and worked his way up to be the director of Marketing and Creative Services. Inside our newsroom, he is called the Keeper of the Brand.

The award is given to the people whose life’s work has enriched the broadcasting industry as a whole, inspired companies, or nurtured individuals.