SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following hundreds of hours of investigation, Sioux Falls Police have arrested several suspects in a homicide case.

Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of a murder nearly four months ago.

Lt. Nick Butler with the Crimes Against Persons section outlined how law enforcement was able to track down the suspects during police briefing Monday morning.

Police started the investigation on August 19, when Paul Billion’s body was found in his apartment. But authorities now say the crime took place days earlier, on August 16.

Butler said this crime appears to have started as a drug-related robbery that escalated. An autopsy determined Billion’s manner of death was homicide by gunshot.

According to an affidavit, authorities turned to video from surveillance cameras, along with Snap Chat and Instagram, to identify the suspects.

Butler said officers executed search warrants on Saturday and arrested four individuals.

Gbo Yuoh Thomas Tarley Soteemon Poley

Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and grand theft. Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley are facing first-degree murder and burglary charges.

Carnell Jimmerson

Court documents reveal the gun used to kill Billion appears to have been stolen from a vehicle earlier in the year. A fourth person, Carnell Jimmerson, faces charges related to that crime.

Read the complaint against the four suspects.

Butler and Police Chief Jon Thum both thanked the public for their assistance in the case. They remind people that if they see something suspicious, reach out to police to share that as all tips can benefit their case.

They also appealed to the public to share anything they might know about another unsolved homicide in Sioux Falls. 36-year-old Tunis Lomax was shot outside an apartment complex near 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue on August 20, 2022.

Thum says an active community is a safe community; he asked that people be active about providing information to police.