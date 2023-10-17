SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new book takes readers inside the decades-long search for an 11-year-old boy who was kidnapped in central Minnesota.

Patty Wetterling’s book “Dear Jacob: A Mother’s Journey of Hope” is out now.

It was October 1989 when 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling was biking with his friend and brother near his small hometown in central Minnesota.

A man in a mask confronted the boys and abducted Jacob.

The kidnapping sparked searches and haunted area towns as the case remained unsolved.

Jacob’s parents pressed for answers about their missing son for years.

“There is a man out there who steals kids. He’s got Jacob,” Patty Wetterling told KELOLAND News in 1994.

The Wetterlings also became advocates for child safety.

In 2016, the case was solved when Danny Heinrich admitted to abducting, sexually assaulting, and murdering Jacob.

KELOLAND News caught up with Patty in 2017 as she was preparing to talk about child safety at Sanford Health.

“It’s so easy for people to get angry about what they’re fighting against. You’re fighting against crimes against children or fighting against sexual exploitation, but what are we fighting for?” Patty Wetterling said in 2017.

She said we should be fighting for a world where kids have a right to grow up safely and follow their dreams.

The book was written by Joy Baker, who started blogging about the case back in 2010.