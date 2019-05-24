Patrols out over holiday weekend
You can expect to see more patrols out this weekend for Memorial Day.
Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet Friday morning reminding people to buckle up as you head to your holiday destinations.
The Pennington County Sheriff's office also says it is taking part in the national Click It or Ticket Campaign.
