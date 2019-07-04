Patriotic flower garden in bloom

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — This year the 4th of July is blooming with a patriotic garden in Rapid City.

This isn’t just any flower garden on the side of the street. These flowers are strategically placed in the shape of the American flag.

“We kind of wanted something to show that Rapid City is patriotic. Maybe give a tip of the hat to our men and women that serve our country that live in our area and it’s right along the main corridor as visitors come into Rapid City,” John Berglund, Greenhouse Specialist for Rapid City Parks, said.

SYDNEY THORSON: “This is the second year of the flag-in-flower display. Greeting drivers at one of the busiest intersections in town.”

“Last year it got a lot of great reaction, I think that kind of spurred John on to do it again this year. He kind of looked over it at last year to see how he could kind of improve things,” Darrell Shoemaker, Communications for the City of Rapid City, said.

With Rapid City being a home to many of our nation’s veterans, this flag serves its purpose.

“It won’t be just over this weekend. That’s going to be there, those flowers are going to be in bloom in our frontage areas and in our parks all summer long and this one as the summer progresses, it’s really going to be a show of patriotism through the summer,” Shoemaker said.

As a veteran himself, Berglund hopes to continue this tradition.

“We worked really hard on it and we just hope that everybody enjoys and hope that it shines through on what we intended it to be,” Berglund said.

Berglund and city crews also plant other flower creations in the area. Halley Park, the Sunken Gardens area and Wilson Park are some of the top flower attractions.