Patrick Mahomes’ ties to KELOLAND

In less than two weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Whether you’re rooting for San Fran or KC, you should know the Chiefs star quarterback and reigning NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes, has strong ties to Sioux Falls.

Watching Kansas City win the AFC title game last weekend was pretty special for Kevin Cheppenko and his son Easton of Sioux Falls.

Kevin has known Patrick Mahomes for years, because he used to pitch for the Canaries along side Mahomes’ dad, Pat, back in 2007 and 2008, when Patrick was just a kid.

“He’d be out there with us throwing the ball around, throwing in the bullpens, shagging fly balls in batting practice; always a competitive kid,” Kevin said.

So competitive he says, Patrick’s dad told him one day, his son would play professionally, but not football.

“He always thought he was going to be a Major League Baseball player, I don’t know if he knew football was on the horizon for him,” Kevin said.

The Cheppenkos, who spent a lot of time with Pat Mahomes when they were both pitching for the Canaries, are still good friends today and for good reason.

“Pat Mahomes actually introduced Kevin and I after one of the baseball games one night, he thought we had a few things in common,” Bekah Cheppenko said

Their friendship was so close, Bekah even babysat Patrick and his brother.

“I did, I watched him a couple of times, him and his brother Jaxon, when they came up to stay with their dad, during the season,” Bekah said.

Little did she know then, Patrick would grow up one day to be a superstar.

“Obviously you know you never think you’re babysitting a future MVP for the NFL, but yeah it’s quite an honor,” Bekah said.

Even though, Kevin is a Denver Broncos fan, he says they’ll be rooting for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs during the Super Bowl.