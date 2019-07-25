Patients of Countryside Dental frustrated after office locks its doors

HURON, S.D. (KELO) – Several people in Huron have messaged KELOLAND News, saying they can’t get in contact with the staff or the doctor at Countryside Dental.

The doors are locked at Countryside Dental and many questions are left unanswered for people like Mario Azar, who says he was a patient of Dr. Brenon Farmer.

He says he was supposed to have an appointment last Tuesday morning.

“I get a call in the afternoon from the office over here saying that they need to cancel my appointment and someone will reach out in a couple of weeks to reschedule and I thought that was pretty odd that he would wait to the last minute to cancel the appointment,” patient, Mario Azar said.

In fact, Azar had even signed up for a membership to get dental work done.

According to the Countryside Dental website, a membership includes services from exams to cleanings, to extractions and fillings. It It can range in price from $2,500 to just under $5,000.

“It really made sense to me at the time, this is a pretty good deal,” Azar said. “I signed up the full price that they were asking for at the time which was $1,599 for the membership.”

But Azar says he hasn’t had all the dental work completed and he hasn’t been able to contact the office.

“When we call the number to the office, we have a temp person that answers the phone,” Azar said.

KELOLAND News called the dental office earlier today and the person that answered the phone said they were a temp. We asked if any of the staff was available and she said they are out of the office, she did not know when they would be returning.

Azar’s not the only one. Kara Pugsley says her husband has an appointment next Monday, but hasn’t been able to get in contact either.

“When we did call the office, we called two days ago, they said that the computer systems are down,” patient, Kara Pugsley said.

Now patients like Azar and Pugsley are frustrated.

“Businesses close every day, and I get that but at the same time if you have patients that you are treating, that you reach out to your patients and tell them you will be closing and refer them to another business, but none of that happened,” Azar said.

“It just really surprises me because Dr. Farmer seemed like a wonderful dentist, and I just hope we can get this cleared up soon because there’s hundreds of people in the town of Huron wondering what is going on,” Pugsley said.

When KELOLAND News spoke with the temp on the phone, she said she was hired with an agency and was not located in Huron.