SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures have been all over the map in recent months. The freezing and thawing are taking their toll on Sioux Falls streets in the form of potholes.

The lack of moisture in Sioux Falls has meant fewer potholes, and more opportunities to patch the ones that do pop up on city streets.

“You can’t really fill potholes when they’re filled with ice and snow, so the nice weather has been really nice for the crews to get ahead of the game,” Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen said.

City crews will fill between 500 and 1,000 potholes this winter, but the work starts long before the first snow flies.

“During the summer months we’ve put three crews out actually doing some preventative maintenance to get ahead of the potholes to identify areas that will eventually become potholes and get those milled and filled before they actually become and that kind of reduces numbers as well,” Hansen said.

Despite a whole lot of prep, there’s no avoiding pothole season.

“When the temperature starts to rise and it starts to get warmer that’s when we’ll start to see more potholes as the frost pushes out of the ground. That’s what causes the asphalt and concrete to pop,” Equipment Operator Brandon Winter said.

Brandon Winter is part of the crew making repairs to South Hughes Avenue.

“What’s going on here is the wear bar is breaking off over a period of years. Eventually the asphalt starts to deteriorate,” Winter said.

Crews have three options when it comes to patching a pothole, including recycled asphalt, and they’ll go through 400- to 500-ton per winter.

“During the summer months, if we have a little bit of extra asphalt from paving a street we’ll take that back to the shop, stockpile it, and we’ll recycle it in the winter to fill potholes,” Hansen said.

Fortunately, this is a temporary fix. This stretch of road will be milled and paved come spring.

You can report a pothole by calling the Pothole Hotline at 605-367-8002, through the City of Sioux Falls website, or by downloading the OneLink app on your mobile device.