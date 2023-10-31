SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get ready to greet ghosts, Barbie dolls and dinosaurs at the door Tuesday for Halloween.

When trick or treating gets underway across South Dakota, some of the most popular costumes are expected to feature everything from movie characters to wild animals.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the Google Frightgeist costume map Monday, October 30, Barbie costumes are the top pick in the Sioux Falls area. As of Monday, October 9, the top costumes for the Sioux Falls are were Star Wars followed by cattle, dinosaur, Minecraft and cow.

People in Rapid City should prepare for dinosaurs to be wandering around their neighborhoods. That is the top costume for the city as of Monday, October 30. Three weeks ago, Vikings was listed at the top on the Google Frightgeist costume map.

Nationally, Barbie is the most popular costume followed by Princess, Spider-Man, witch and fairy.

We asked KELOLAND News employees to share a favorite Halloween costume of theirs from the past; click through the slideshow to take a look back.

Anchor Kelli Volk as Barney with her sister

Anchor Kelli Volk as Little Red Riding Hood along with her sister

Anchor Julia Lin

Anchor Dan Santella as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle along with his sister

Anchor Bridget Bennett as a witch

Anchor Bridget Bennett as a sunflower

Anchor Don Jorgensen as a skeleton

Anchor Don Jorgensen as a member of KISS

Digital reporter Eric Mayer as a pirate

Digital reporter Gracie Terrall as popcorn

First@4 producer Krista Burns as a clown

First@4 producer Krista Burns as a bumblebee

Photographer Sophie Hall

Reporter Renee Ortiz as a cow along with her siblings.

Meteorologist Megan Chada as a pencil.

Meteorologist Megan Chada as a school bus.

Anchor Lauren Soulek as a pumpkin along with her Sisters.

6 p.m. producer Kyle Ireland as a ninja

KELOLAND News wants to see what character you or your family dressed up for on Halloween. Send us photos to uShare@keloland.com; we’ll send you a form to sign and once that’s returned, you could see your picture used on the news or online.