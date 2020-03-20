Charges pending following bus rollover crash on Interstate 29

ELK POINT, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash involving a Jefferson Lines Bus in southeast KELOLAND.

Tony Mangan with South Dakota Public Safety says it happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 29 about five miles from Elk Point.

The bus was north bound when it attempted to pass a pickup in the driving lane. The bus driver lose control and ended up rolling into the ditch.

Twelve passengers and the driver were on board the bus.

All were taken to area hospitals, however, the extent of any injuries is not known at this time.

Mangan says the 67-year old bus driver from Lawrence, Kansas, was not hurt but was taken to the hospital. The bus driver was wearing a seat belt.

Charges are currently pending as the Highway Patrol investigates the crash.