Passenger numbers at Rapid City Regional Airport are soaring

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The number of passengers at the Rapid City Regional Airport is soaring. In fact, the numbers through July are record breaking over last year.

Air travel is a convenient way to get to places far away. This year, passengers across the country are taking advantage of that.

“For instance, in July nationwide there was 77.9 million scheduled air passengers and that was a record,” Broom said.

After adding several new flights this summer, Rapid City is seeing more people fly out of the Regional Airport.

“If they do well then the carriers are more apt to add additional service so we are seeing about a 15-percent increase in total passengers through July for this period over last year so that’s really good news for us,” Broom said.

Jayme Klecker has been flying out of the Rapid City Airport for almost 2 years.

“Everyone is really courteous, they seem happy to be here and happy to help you on your travels which is very nice. The lines are always pretty short so they are very efficient at what they do and as a guy who travels a decent amount, that’s always appreciated,” Klecker said.

The airport is self-funded by rates and charges which includes, the restaurant, gift shop, and rental car service. The increase in passengers is creating more revenue for the airport.

“It seems like in the Black Hills area there’s a lot of growth and economic activity going on and I think that has brought more travelers in and out of the airport as they’re working on different projects and of course as a recreational area it’s a great place to be,” Klecker said.

The Rapid City Regional Airport says they are known to be quick, friendly, and easy to get through. However, they want to remind everyone to always arrive at least 45 minutes to an hour before their flight is scheduled to take off in case of delays.