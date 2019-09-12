Parts of Montrose under mandatory evacuation

Parts of Montrose are under a mandatory evacuation due to swelling river levels.

The McCook County Sheriff’s office says people living along 1st Avenue from Highway 38 to Main Street had to leave by two this afternoon.

An emergency shelter is set up at the United Methodist Church for anyone displaced by the flooding.

“A lot of high school kids and FFA kids have been sandbagging and everybody;s been pitching in. I’ve went around town and seen there’s neighbors helping neighbors and it’s a good, basically it’s the whole town,” Paul Klaudt, Mayor of Montrose said.

Highway 38 is also closed at Montrose. School was also called off for the day.