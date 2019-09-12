1  of  30
Closings & Delays
Andes Central School District Armour School District Brandon Valley School District Bridgewater-Emery School District Brule County Charles Mix County Chester School District Corsica-Stickney School District Dakota State University Ethan School District Hanson Howard Interstate 90 Madison Manitou Group - Madison, SD McCook Central Menno Mitchell Mitchell Christian Mitchell Tech Montrose Mount Vernon Oldham-Ramona Parkston Plankinton School District Renner American Legion Rutland School District Tripp-Delmont School District White Lake Yankton Sioux Tribe Head Start

Parts of Montrose under mandatory evacuation

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

Parts of Montrose are under a mandatory evacuation due to swelling river levels.

The McCook County Sheriff’s office says people living along 1st Avenue from Highway 38 to Main Street had to leave by two this afternoon.

An emergency shelter is set up at the United Methodist Church for anyone displaced by the flooding.

“A lot of high school kids and FFA kids have been sandbagging and everybody;s been pitching in. I’ve went around town and seen there’s neighbors helping neighbors and it’s a good, basically it’s the whole town,” Paul Klaudt, Mayor of Montrose said.

Highway 38 is also closed at Montrose. School was also called off for the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss