Parts of Interstate 90 slowly reopening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parts of Interstate 90 are starting to reopen Friday morning.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says I-90 westbound is now open from Bridgewater on west. I-90 is still closed westbound from Humboldt to the Bridgewater Exit. Local westbound traffic is open from Marion Road to Humboldt.

Eastbound, I-90 has opened from Plankinton to west of Mitchell. Eastbound traffic is being detoured north from Mitchell Exit 332 to Highway 14 over to Interstate 29.

Local traffic is being allowed to use I-90 from Mitchell Exit 332 to Bridgewater Exit 357.

Changes are likely to occur throughout the day, for the latest closures see the SafeTravelUSA map.

