Partnership to bring more entertainment to Sioux Falls venues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-five performances will be coming to the Sioux Falls area each year due to a partnership orchestrated by the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

These events are meant to honor those who have served or are currently serving in the military.

The Alliance teamed up with Washington Pavilion Management and Pepper Entertainment to set up different performances across multiple venues. The Patriot Grill, Club Lobo Lounge and Heritage Theater are among a few of the planned venues.

Washington Pavilion Management will offer their production, lighting, sound and staff while Pepper Entertainment will be responsible for promoting and engaging the performers in the events.