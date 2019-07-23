Partnership gives unique opportunity to people struggling with poverty

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The unique program in Rapid City is trying to help those in poverty find a way out. On June 30, Western Dakota Tech confirmed their partnership with OneHeart so the school can offer education.

Located in downtown Rapid City, the OneHeart Campus is comprised of offices and living quarters, all meant to help people who are struggling get back on their feet.

“They have dreams, they have goals but for those that come from particularly generational poverty and have never known anyone to go to college successfully or even a trade school, it becomes very complicated. They don’t know where to start,” Executive Director of OneHeart Charity Doyle said.

That’s where Western Dakota Tech comes in.

“They’re going to allow us to rent a space so that we can have admissions people, financial aid folks, different faculty members and other of our staffers on campus who can go out and meet with individuals who are trying to figure out how to get connected with higher educations so that they can get a great job,” President of Western Dakota Tech Ann Bolman said.

Western Dakota Tech offers one to two year programs. In a short amount of time, people can get a focused education.

“If they’re up to the spot where they feel like alright I’m ready to do this, I’m ready to go back to school and get into a career that pays really well and that will give me the opportunity to support my family, Western Dakota Tech can help those folks out,” Bolman said.

“That’s our goal, to create that viable pathway out of poverty. We know education is a critical piece of that. If it is in that person’s best interest,” Doyle said.

Western Dakota Tech is the first partner with OneHeart but there are hopes to have many more in the future.

The finished OneHeart campus will take roughly a year and a half to be complete. To stay updated on the project and its missions you can follow this link.