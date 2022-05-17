SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion is partnering with Augustana University to help the Sioux Falls Municipal Band keep going.

Christopher Hill will retire as Bandmaster. The Augustana University School of Music will provide musical leadership while the Washington Pavilion will provide operational leadership.

A few years ago, the future of the Sioux Falls Municipal Band was uncertain, since the city’s proposed budget for 2021 dropped the band from the budget for Parks & Recreation.

However, some money was restored and the band was placed under the Washington Pavilion’s management.

“We bring all of Augustana’s infrastructure to the table for this as well. You have the Pavilion’s infrastructure and then you have the legacy of the municipal band so together with the partnership goes up and again, it’s no effect to the budget at all,” Dean of Augustna School of Music Peter Folliard said.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is one of the oldest community bands in the Midwest and has been performing for more than 100 years.