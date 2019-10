CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — It was a dramatic scene in downtown Custer Sunday night.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of damage to the siding at Flora’s on Facebook.

According to officials, there are four vehicles trapped underneath the debris, but no one was inside of them. So far, there haven’t been any reports of injuries.

But because there could be strong winds, officials decided to close off the roads in the area, just in case the wind starts blowing debris around.