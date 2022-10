SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Beginning on Monday, October 17, West 18th Street will be closed to traffic between South Dakota Avenue and South Main Avenue. No Parking signs will be set the day prior.

Tull Companies will be working on roof top units with a crane. The work is expected to be complete before the evening commute.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduced speeds while travelling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes.