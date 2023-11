RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Part of Rapid City is under an air pollution alert through this evening.

This impacts the area west of the gap.

This is due to the strong winds in the forecast with gusts up to 50 miles per hour expected.

This will suspend fine dust in the air, producing poor air quality.

The Rapid City Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory problems to limit time outside.