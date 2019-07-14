Part of Minnehaha County Jail expansion nearly complete

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Right now, a jail expansion for Brookings has hit a road block. The Brookings City Council said no to a an expansion plan on the county courthouse square. This comes as another community is making progress on its jail expansion.

More than a year after its groundbreaking, the Minnehaha County jail expansion is getting closer to completion.

“Everything is moving along more/less on schedule. On budget,” Jeff Gromer, warden, said.

The nearly $50 million project will add 320 beds and new administration space. The extra space addresses a problem the County has tried to solve for years.

“That, for us, really helps us with a lot of our crowding issues,” Gromer said.

KELOLAND News got a look at part of the first phase. Gromer says the fifth floor addition is almost done.

“We’ve got to get some of our equipment in ther ein the next few weeks and we’ll be able to start housing some inmates in there,” Gromer said.

Gromer says construction workers have faced a big challenge this spring and summer: the weather.

“Obviously we’ve had a lot of rain. They’ve been dealing with an incredible amount of mud,” Gromer said.

As the community grows, law enforcement has seen area crime numbers follow. That’s why Gromer says this expansion is necessary.

“If you recall we had a long process leading up to this. We thoroughly vetted the need and what’s going to work best for our community. We’ve come to a very good outcome as we get closer to completion,” Gromer said.