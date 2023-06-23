HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Harrisburg have responded to a home in the area of 271st St. & Cliff Avenue Friday afternoon.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching a residence and area for a wanted subject, who they say may be armed. If you live in the area, you’re advised to lock your doors.

Authorities have blocked off part of Cliff Avenue, near the 271st St. Intersection.

On scene are Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Sioux Falls Police and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News online and on air for further details.