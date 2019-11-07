Parrot Heads of the Prairie help others stay warm

Small acts of kindness can show up anywhere.



An organization in Sioux Falls is proving that to be true with its project called the Giving Tree.

Even on a snowy, cold day in KELOLAND Deb Yeager feels a strong connection to the beach life.



She’s the vice president the Parrot Heads of the Prairie, a local chapter of a national organization.



“What brought us together was an appreciation for Jimmy Buffet music and a tropical spirit but in essence we’re a community service group,” Parrot Heads of the Prairie VP Deb Yeager said.



So when they hit downtown Tuesday night, it was to do some good in the city.



Members took bags filled with gloves, hats, and other winter apparel and placed them throughout downtown for people to grab.



Several were hung in trees and set on ledges at the downtown library.



Kelli Volk: What is your reaction to seeing this tree empty?

Yeager: It makes my heart smile. That was the whole goal.



A bag was also spotted on a bench along Phillips Avenue Tuesday night.



The next day, the bag was gone.



“There’s so many organizations that gather items, but I don’t think we have any idea how many people are out there that a simple pair of gloves is a big deal,” Yeager said.



Sioux Falls resident Jesse Hilgeman says, in the past, he’s known what it’s like to struggle to buy winter clothing.



“It’s really, really hard because you can’t just go out and buy it; you don’t always have the money for that. You’re either looking for money for food or saving for a place to live,” Hilgeman said.



“We like to make a difference,” Yeager said.



Much like beach life, giving back has a way of warming the soul.

The Parrot Heads of the Prairie have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities and organizations.



Plus, they’ve logged more than 6,000 volunteer hours.



If you’d like to get involved, click here.

You can also head to the group’s Facebook page.