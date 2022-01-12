Parole hearing for brutal 1994 crime comes to an unexpected conclusion Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s a case we first told you about in 1994. It was so violent the man who committed the crime was sentenced to more than 100 years behind bars. Now he’s up for parole.

In 1994, Ricky Sieler broke through a window at his former girlfriend’s apartment.

Once he was inside, he brutally raped and stabbed her and repeatedly told her to die.

He slit her throat and slashed her arm and stomach. She was so cut up that first responders initially thought she was dead. The case captured the community’s attention and we covered the trial night after night on KELOLAND News.

Now, nearly three decades later, Sieler is up for parole. When he realized our camera was at the penitentiary, he decided to waive the hearing. Here’s what he told us:

“And as far as you guys know, I’d appreciate it next time I come up for a hearing that you not show. I’d like my parole hearing to be private. But you have a job I guess,” Sieler said.

A member of the parole board had to explain to Sieler that parole hearings are open to the media.

Sieler is serving a 105 year sentence for the 1994 crime. Following what happened at today’s hearing, we received an alert saying his parole was denied.