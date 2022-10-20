SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A man convicted of first degree manslaughter in 1984 went in front of the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Parole Thursday to plead his case for the possibility of commutation.

Ultimately, he was denied.

On February 12, 1984, Joseph Fields — a then 18-year-old — broke into a Wagner house where he shot and killed 20-year-old Bobby Soukup. Soukup’s mother, father and sister were also in the home.

As part of a plea agreement, Fields was sentenced to life in prison without parole. 38 years later, Fields pleaded for the possibility of one day getting parole.

The visitation room at the Jameson Annex of the South Dakota State Penitentiary was packed for the commutation hearing of Joseph Fields.

He has applied twice before for this chance, but this is the first time his application got far enough to allow him to go in front of the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Parole.

“Over the past 38 years, I’ve made an effort to do everything I could to change, to develop, and become the person I wasn’t in 1984,” Fields said.

Six people spoke in favor of Fields being recommended for commutation, saying he regrets and takes responsibility for his crime. Proponents also said Fields has changed during his time in prison — getting a job and joining different organizations.

“There’s an opportunity here to allow Joe to prove that, if allowed to be released, he can and will live as a productive member of society 38 years after this terrible crime. I would not only be okay with him as my neighbor, I would be happy for him to be my neighbor,” a proponent for Fields’ commutation said.

The majority of the people at the hearing want Fields to remain in prison — many in t-shirts honoring Bobby Soukup.

“Our only comfort is that you are within these walls. Joseph, I honestly would have to say you have it pretty darn good here where you are. Having you here behind these walls is our only guarantee for our safety and our only consolation for what you’ve taken from us,” an opponent for Fields’ commutation said.

With each opponent speech, there were tears from those in attendance.

“I’m truly sorry for all the pain and the heartbreak I brought to these peoples’ lives. That’s an understatement in any shape or form, but it’s the best that I can do,” Fields said.

In the end, Fields was denied a chance at commutation. For now, he will continue serving his life sentence at the State Penitentiary.

If he had been granted a chance of commutation, the Board of Pardons and Parole would’ve sent a recommendation letter to Governor Kristi Noem. If she approved it, Fields would’ve had a chance to then be up for parole.

Under South Dakota law, Fields could re-apply for commutation every year if he chooses.