SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A parole absconder is wanted in Sioux Falls.

According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, Jamal Green is on parole for grand theft and is believed to be in the Sioux Falls area.

Green is a 25-year-old African American male.

If you see Jamal Green or have information about where he is, call 605-367-7101. All information will remain confidential.