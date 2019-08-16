PARKSTON, S.D. (KELO) — A community is in mourning after a crash near Parkston took the life of one teenage girl.

Three other teenagers are also in critical condition tonight with life threatening injuries.

This crash is bringing people together across Parkston to support the families involved. Community members are also trying to figure out what to do next.

Four teenagers were driving down a road, trying to avoid a mud hole when the car rolled and caught on fire.

“From the time of the initial call for fire and ambulance to respond, to highway patrolmen, to the doctors and nurses at the hospital, to the hospital staff themselves, everybody worked as one. We had a job to do and our job was to save as many lives as we can,” Chief of Police, Corrinna Wagner, said.

#PARKSTONGSTRONGOur community has taken a hit today No one faltered. From the initial call, fire and ambulance showing… Posted by Parkston Police Department on Thursday, August 15, 2019

This post on Facebook from the Parkston Police Department, has been shared almost 200 times.

“Parkston Strong. That’s how I put it. We will stay strong we will rally together with these families to support them, give them courage, anything that they need that is asked of us we will definitely give em,” Corrinna Wagner said.

Now, the topic on many people’s minds is where to go from here.

“We’re there all the way, the whole community. It’s been the complete mood and the complete conversation on of how we can help and what we’re going to do going forward. And, of course, everybody always wonders what we can do to prevent it, but that’s in bigger hands than we can ever, ever try to determine,” resident, Lori Zirpel, said.

School doesn’t start until Tuesday, but the district opened the doors to students who may need to come in and talk about what happened.

“We all look for ways now how are we going to pull together help the family heal, and there’s always that question why? What makes it happen to such a young wonderful group of people,” Zirpel said.

Two of the passengers are in a Sioux Falls hospital and the third is in Parkston’s hospital.