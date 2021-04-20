Parks & Rec holds design contest to revamp Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As Sioux Falls continues to grow, the Director of Sioux Falls Parks & Rec says that we are outgrowing the park’s space. In response, they’re looking to bring about some big upgrades.

Year-round, Falls Park always collects a steady stream of onlookers.

“I figured there’d be a lot of space, but I didn’t figure the waterfalls and all that would be as big as it is,” First Time Visitor Dillon Borg said.

Dillion Borg, Haley Garcia, Chris Ochoa, and their senior class are visiting from Nebraska to check out the scenery.

“It’s really pretty; there’s a lot of things that you can do, like, there’s that tower thing that we went to; It was really nice to see over everything,” Garcia said.

Soon, they’ll have to be on the lookout for major changes coming to the park.

“It’s just been wildly popular since it was redeveloped 20 years ago: the visitor’s center is overcrowded, we run a ton of people up and down the viewing tower, the visitor’s center probably needs to be bigger, we need wider sidewalks, we need wider bridges,” Kearney said.

Director of Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Don Kearney says they’re holding a design competition to redevelop the park. They’ve received 6 proposals from design firms around the country.

“We’ll be assembling our review committee to look at those proposals later this month then we’ll make a selection on who is able to compete,” Kearney said.

He says they will make their final selection in August, and that they will eventually host an open house to collect feedback from the community.

“Maybe add in, like in that open area back there, a playground in for kids if they don’t want to go out and see this stuff. If they’re not interested in it, there’d still be something for them to do,” Borg said.

“We’re really excited about the quality of the proposals that we’ve received and, quite frankly, it’s going to be a tough decision as to who we’re going to select,” Kearney said.

Kearney says this revamp won’t only build up excitement for park-goers but also onto the legacy of the historic land.